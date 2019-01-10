MG girls top St. Peter’s on road

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead picked up a win on the road in extra time on Wednesday when they edged Mansfield St. Peter’s 51-49.

In the back-and-forth game, MG was behind 13-9 after the first period, but rallied to take a 22-20 lead into the half. They increased their advantage to a 32-24 score after a strong third period, but watched their opponents battle back to tie things up at 44 at the end of regulation. However, the Indians would get seven points in the extra session to St. Pete’s five and claim the win.

Madison Fitzpatrick finished with 19 points to lead Mount Gilead, while Dakota Shipman scored 11 and Holly Gompf finished with 10.

Cardington Pirates

In a battle of two of the top Division III teams in the Central District, visiting Cardington could not hold a fourth quarter lead against Elgin in suffering their first loss of the season by a 52-43 score.

After the teams played the first quarter to an 11-11 tie, Elgin was able to take a 26-25 lead into the half. However, Cardington took a 15-8 advantage in the third to lead 40-34 with eight minutes left. They would only score three points over that time, though, as Elgin surged past them to claim the decision.

