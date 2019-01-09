Highland girls pick up Tuesday win

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland girls picked up a non-league win at Galion Tuesday night by a 51-37 score.

The Scots led 12-7 after the first quarter and followed that up by outscoring their hosts 18-8 in the second period and 12-8 in the third to take a 42-23 lead on their way to the double-digit victory.

Both Gena West and Madison Cecil tallied 14 points to lead the team.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS