Cardington, Highland, Northmor all win KMAC girls’ games

Cardington won again in girls’ basketball on Saturday when they hosted Centerburg and claimed a 63-38 decision.

The Pirates were able to outscore their guests in every quarter in earning the win. After the first period, they held a 13-7 lead, which they expanded to a 28-19 margin by halftime. It was 49-32 after the third period and Cardington would finish the game by holding the Trojans to six points in the fourth to finish off the game.

Both Casey Bertke and Hannah Wickline scored 17 points to lead the team. Kynlee Edwards added 11.

Highland Scots

The Highland girls were able to get back in the win column Saturday with a hard-fought 49-46 home win against Danville.

The two KMAC teams were tied at 10 after the first quarter. Highland was able to take a 25-24 lead into the half, but the Blue Devils fought back in the third to go in front by a 36-33 margin. However, the Scots took the fourth by a 16-10 margin to finish on top by three points.

Gena West scored 14 to pace the Scot effort.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor rode a fast start to a 54-36 win over Fredericktown in a Saturday KMAC game.

The Golden Knights held a 21-10 lead after the first quarter. While the Freddies took the second period by a 15-13 margin to get within nine, Northmor was able to add to their lead in the second half, outscoring their opponents 6-4 in the third quarter and 14-7 in the fourth to pull away for the decision.

Northmor had balanced scoring in the game. Both Addie Farley (15 points) and Julianna Ditullio (11) had three three-pointers in the game. Reagan Swihart and Macy MIracle both added 10 points and Lexi Wenger scored eight.

