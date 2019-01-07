Highland has one champion at LV

In placing eighth out of 16 teams in Saturday’s Licking Valley Invitational, the Highland Scots were able to boast one weight class champion and multiple other placers.

Cody Matthews took first place in the 132-pound weight class, finishing his day with a 5-3 decision to earn a championship. At 145 pounds, Christian Miller claimed second place for the Scots; as did Triston Hinkle at 170 pounds. Gavin DeAngelo finished third at 120 pounds.

Also, Kaden Miller was seventh at 113 and Caiden Hooks finished eighth at 138

Northmor Golden Knights

Over the weekend, the Northmor wrestling team finished 13th in the 37-team J.C. Gorman Invitational, tallying a total of 73.5 points.

Northmor had three place-winners in the meet, highlighted by Conor Becker finishing second at 170 pounds. He won his first three matches by pin before earning an overtime decision in the semifinals. However, he would be edged in a one-point decision while going for the championship.

Tony Martinez went 4-2 over the two-day meet to finished fourth at 145 points. Also placing was Niko Christo, who was 3-2 at 138 pounds to earn seventh.

Gavin Ramos also won three matches at 126 pounds, but fell short of placement. Winning once were Dale Brocwell (106), Trenton Ramos (120) and Eli Davis (152).

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS