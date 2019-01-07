Boys’ teams fall in KMAC games

Highland lost its perfect record in league play on Friday night when they fell 47-34 at home to East Knox on Friday.

A slow start doomed the Scots, as they fell into a 17-3 hole after the first quarter and still trailed 26-15 at the half. The second half was more closely contested, with EK holding a 21-19 advantage, but the damage had already been done.

Andrew Wheeler scored over half his team’s points, finishing with 19 in the contest.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead battled back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but was unable to catch up to host Danville in a 58-53 loss on Friday.

After trailing 11-6 after the first quarter and 29-25 at halftime, MG fell into a bigger hole when they were outscored 17-11 in the third period. They would bounce back to score 17 in the fourth, but could not quite catch up to their hosts.

Mason Mollohan tallied 22 points to lead the Indian effort. Jackson Huffer added 10 and Nick Dyer scored nine.

Cardington Pirates

Host Fredericktown was able to ride a dominating first quarter to a 59-49 win over Cardington Friday.

The score was 16-3 in favor of the Freddies after eight minutes. They maintained a 13-point lead at 27-14 when halftime had rolled around. Cardington took the third by a 19-17 score and the fourth by a 16-15 mark, but were not able to make up that early deficit.

Danny Vaught’s 11 points led the team, while Trey Brininger finished with 10.

Northmor Golden Knights

On Friday, Northmor attempted a furious fourth quarter comeback against host Centerburg, but fell just short in a 46-44 loss.

The Trojans led 14-10 after the first quarter and increased their advantage to a 26-20 margin at the half before opening up a 41-27 lead going into the final eight minutes. Over that time, the Golden Knights were able to outscore Centerburg 17-5, but finished one basket short of their opponents.

Blake Miller led Northmor with 17 points and Alex Tuttle provided eight to the team’s effort.

Northmor would be on the road again on Saturday, as they visited Colonel Crawford in a 46-29 loss.

The Golden Knights held an early lead, but CC bounced back in the second quarter to take a 22-17 advantage into the half. Northmor struggled offensively in the second half, scoring four points in the third and eight in the fourth, while the Eagles pulled away to earn the win.

Miller finished with 15 of Northmor’s total on the night.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS