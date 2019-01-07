Man caught committing multiple violations

A Holmes County man pleaded no-contest to five wildlife violations in Coshocton Municipal Court on Thursday, Dec. 13 and was ordered to pay $27,904.46 in restitution, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Junior L. Troyer, 43, of Millersburg pleaded no-contest to five charges including providing false information while game checking deer, attaching a game check number to a deer other than the deer it was issued to, taking more than one antlered deer in a license year, possessing deer or deer parts without an attached valid deer tag, and attaching an antlerless deer game check number to an antlered deer. Judge Timothy L. France found Troyer guilty on all charges and ordered him to pay $150 for each charge and an additional $87 in court costs. Judge France also ordered Troyer to pay restitution to the ODNR Division of Wildlife in the amount of $27,904.46. In addition, Troyer will lose his hunting privileges for one year. He will be entered into the Wildlife Violator’s Compact and most likely will lose hunting rights in 46 other states.

The non-typical 26 point trophy deer scored 228 7/8. The restitution amount imposed by the court is in accordance with Ohio’s revised restitution law for illegal taking of white-tailed deer. After shooting an eight-point buck early in the day Nov. 7, Troyer went back out hunting in the evening and shot the 26-pointer, according to court records. He decapitated both deer and tagged in the body of the eight-pointer with the head of the 26-pointer. The next morning he checked in the headless body of the 26-pointer as a doe. He threw the head of the eight-point buck in a ditch, and authorities later recovered it.

• I witnessed something quite unusual last week as I wrapped up the north zone duck season. Clear Fork Reservoir had a massive shad die-off several weeks ago. The large adult shad must have not been able to handle the sudden cold spell we had right before Christmas and when the thermocline flipped it killed a lot of them. Because of that, there is a lot of dead fish floating around and it sure has attracted a lot of bald eagles. I saw no less than ten of them while duck hunting the lake. I normally see two adults and a juvenile on a regular basis but I have never seen this many. It’s common for immatures to migrate this time of the year and I am sure the current smorgasbord is keeping many of them around. It sure was neat to see especially since the duck hunting was so miserable.

• Is cabin fever beginning to set in? If you’re nodding yes, fish the hard water when many other anglers are sitting inside and simply dreaming of wetting a line! A free ice fishing class will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. according to the ODNR. The class will take place at Mosquito Lake State Park Office, 1439 Wilson-Sharpsville Road (State Route 305), Cortland, OH 44410.

• Join experts from ODNR Divisions of Parks & Watercraft and Wildlife to enjoy such topics as: planning and preparation, equipment usage, and safety. Demonstrations and hands-on fishing opportunities in the field are planned, conditions permitting. Equipment will be provided. A fishing license will be required for participants 16 years of age and older; licenses must be obtained prior to the event. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather as portions of this workshop will be held entirely outdoors.

The workshop is free but pre-registration is required as space is limited. Visit wildohio.com to register or call (330) 245-3030 with any questions or concerns. Until next time, Good Hunting and Good Fishing!

Water and Wings by Ken Parrott

Ken Parrott is an Agricultural Science teacher with Northmor High School.

