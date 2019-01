The 21st annual Mount Gilead Hall of Fame induction will take place on Friday, Feb. 1. The induction will take place between the JV and varsity games against Northmor. A reception with light refreshments will be served in the high school community room at 6 p.m.

The following will be inducted: Caleb Dettra (class of 2005), Greg Gompf (2003) and Eli Hartman (2006).

Information received from Teri Gray.