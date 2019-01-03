Cardington runs past MG girls

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington girls’ basketball team overwhelmed Mount Gilead Wednesday night in a game hosted by the Indians.

In their 72-28 win, the Lady Pirates led 17-6 after the first quarter, but were able to outscore MG 47-10 over the second and third to take a commanding lead. While the Indians took the fourth by a 12-8 margin, they were unable to get back into the contest.

Casey Bertke finished with 29 points to lead all scorers. Kynlee Edwards tallied 15, Taylor Reppart contributed 10 and Hannah Wickline scored nine.

