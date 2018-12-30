Rough weekend for boys’ BB teams

Cardington got out to a slow start at Galion on Saturday and fell to the Tigers by a 67-43 score.

Galion jumped out to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter and increased that advantage to a 41-20 margin by the half. While The Pirates were able to get within 19 points at 56-37 by the end of the third quarter, they would not be able to get any closer in the fourth as Galion held on for the win.

Cayman Spires led Cardington with 12 points.

Highland Scots

Highland fell to Ontario in a road non-league game on Friday by a 52-33 score.

The Scots kept the game close over the first three quarters, trailing 11-7 after eight minutes, 25-17 at the half and 38-31 going into the final stanza. However, they were outscored 14-2 over the course of the final quarter in falling to 5-4 on the year, with all four losses coming out of conference.

Mount Gilead Indians

Visiting Worthington Christian got out to a fast start at Mount Gilead on Friday in defeating the Indians by an 88-56 count.

The score was 33-14 in favor of the Warriors after the opening period. They would go on to outscore MG 15-14 in the second quarter, 23-14 in the third and 17-14 in the fourth as they pulled away for the win.

Mason Mollohan’s 25 points led MG. He hit three three-pointers in the game. Also, Jackson Huffer added 10.

The Indians fell again in non-conference play on Saturday, as River Valley defeated them 102-43. No further information was available by deadline.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor struggled offensively at Worthington Christian Saturday in an 87-38 loss.

The Golden Knights found themselves in a 30-8 hole after the first quarter and were also outscored in the remaining three periods. The Warriors increased their lead to a 54-22 score by the half and then took the second half by a 33-16 count to finish on top in the non-league tilt.

Blake Miller’s 18 points paced Northmor’s scoring on the night.

Cardington’s Logan Doubikin controls the ball in his team’s Saturday contest at Galion. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_c-122918j-Card-at-GHS_0130.jpg Cardington’s Logan Doubikin controls the ball in his team’s Saturday contest at Galion. Don Tudor | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS