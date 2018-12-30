Northmor, Highland girls get Saturday wins

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

On Saturday, Northmor cruised past North Union to take a 55-33 win in non-league play.

The Golden Knights held a slim 10-8 lead after the first quarter, but outscored their opponents 14-7 in the second to go in front by nine. A 19-7 third quarter gave them a 43-22 lead as Northmor went on to earn the win.

Addie Farley scored 16 points to lead the team, while Lexi Wenger added 15.

Highland Scots

Highland utilized stifling defense in defeating Clear Fork by a 44-26 score on Saturday.

While the score was only 10-9 in favor of the Scots after the opening quarter, they were able to outscore their opponents 10-5 in the second quarter, 12-4 in the third and 12-8 in the fourth to pull away for their sixth win in nine tries this year.

Madison Cecil’s 19 points paced Highland in their win.

Mount Gilead Indians

Fast starts to both halves propelled Elgin past Mount Gilead on Saturday by a 74-37 score.

The Comets jumped out to a 24-7 lead after one quarter of play in the non-league game. While MG outscored them 12-11 in the second quarter, they would not be able to take any momentum into the second half, as their opponents took the third period by a 20-7 margin to open up a commanding lead on their way to the win.

Dakota Shipman scored 11 points to lead the Indians, while Madison Fitzpatrick added 10 and Holly Gompf scored nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS