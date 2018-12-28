Cardington man part-owner of top colt

Courtesy Photo

The top two-year-old pacing colt of 2018 is High On Paydaze, which is partially owned by Cardington’s Donald Robinson, along with Scott Hagemeyer of Clarksville and Robert Mondillo of Delaware. The colt is trailed by Ostrander resident Brian Brown and has earned $220,700 in prize money by virtue of his five wins in seven lifetime starts. His lifetime best mark of 1:53.2f was driven by Reynoldsburg’s Harness Racing Hall of Famer David Miller in the $275,000 Ohio Sire Stakes finale at Eldorado Scioto Downs.