Cardington, MG girls both earn Thursday wins

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington’s offense was in fine form Thursday night when they hosted Ridgemont in a non-conference girls’ basketball team.

In their 87-46 win, the team led 24-18 after the first quarter, but outscored their opponents 13-3 in the second period and 21-4 in the third to take a commanding 58-25 lead. The Pirates then added 29 points in the fourth to finish on top by 41.

Casey Bertke scored 32 points to lead all scorers, while Hannah Wickline had 15 and Taylor Reppart scored 10. Both Paige Clinger and Mikayla Linkous added eight points.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead girls improved to 6-3 with a 50-44 win at Crestline on Thursday.

MG led 13-3 after a strong first quarter and increased their advantage to a 25-14 margin by the half. While they were outscored 30-25 in the second half, that lead was able to hold up in claiming the win.

Madison Fitzpatrick had a huge game for the Indians, tallying 26 points in the game. Holly Gompf contributed 11 to the win.

Northmor Golden Knights

A slow start doomed Northmor against Pleasant on Thursday, as they fell to the Spartans by a 57-35 margin.

Pleasant led 17-8 after eight minutes of play and increased their lead to a 33-16 margin by halftime. While the second half would be more closely contested, with the Spartans holding a 24-19 advantage over those 16 minutes, the Golden Knights would not be able to get back into the game.

Julianna Ditullio scored eight to lead Northmor.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS