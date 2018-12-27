Donner to play for Otterbein

After helping lead the Northmor volleyball team to its first district title in the fall, Anna Donner will continue playing that sport in college for Otterbein University.

Over the past year or more, Donner had considered other colleges, such as Ohio Northern University and Mount Vernon Nazarene University, but wound up choosing Otterbein for multiple reasons.

“They have a really good volleyball program,” she said. “I’ve known the coach since I was little and grew up playing under her.”

Donner, who added that she liked their program in nursing, her intended major, said that Otterbein liked a lot of what she brought to the table as a player.

“They liked that I was a leader on my school team and club team and the amount of experience I had,” she said.

For her part, the Northmor senior has a lot of things she’s looking forward to as a member of the Otterbein team.

“Probably getting to live with the team and playing with all girls who want to play volleyball and are passionate,” she said. “I’m expecting it to be a lot more fast-paced and intense, but also more fun.”

However, she did note that she’ll miss some of the aspects of playing for the Golden Knights these past years.

“I’m going to miss coach (Kara) Wright and the sense of community we have with the team and all the fun practice traditions we have,” she said.

Anna Donner recently signed to play volleyball for Otterbein. Pictured are, back row (l-r): Northmor volleyball coach Kara Wright, sister Abby Donner and club volleyball coach Jeff Moore. Donner is in the center of the front row, flanked by parents John and Deb. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_annadonnersigning.jpg Anna Donner recently signed to play volleyball for Otterbein. Pictured are, back row (l-r): Northmor volleyball coach Kara Wright, sister Abby Donner and club volleyball coach Jeff Moore. Donner is in the center of the front row, flanked by parents John and Deb. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

