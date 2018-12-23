Local girls’ teams have league games Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

Highland rallied from an early deficit to claim a 52-41 win over East Knox Saturday.

The Bulldogs held a 13-12 lead after the opening period, but Highland took the second by a 13-4 margin to lead 25-17 at the half. They outscored EK 11-9 in the third quarter and 16-15 in the fourth to preserve the win.

Madison Cecil led Highland with 13 points, while Raven Tilford scored 12 and Savannah Fitzpatrick added eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington rolled over Fredericktown in a Saturday KMAC match-up, taking the win by a 73-23 score.

The Pirates outscored their opponents in all four quarters, leading 20-7 after the first quarter and 37-9 at the half. They would then take the third period by an 18-5 margin and the fourth by an 18-9 count to finish off the win.

Casey Bertke led the team with 18 points. Taylor Reppart connected on three three-pointers in scoring 15 and Kynlee Edwards added 14.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor got back into the win column when they faced Centerburg on Saturday, as they were the victors in a 51-36 decision.

Lexi Wenger was the leading scorer for the Golden Knights, tallying 19 points.

Mount Gilead Indians

Danville pulled away from Mount Gilead in the second half on Saturday in defeating the Indians by a 67-51 score.

MG trailed 13-10 after the opening period, but tied the score at 25 going into the half. However, they were outscored 21-11 in the third quarter and 21-15 in the fourth, allowing Danville to pull away for the league win.

Madison Fitzpatrick had a big win for the Indians, scoring 28 points. Dakota Shipman added nine.

