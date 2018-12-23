Highland boys top Cardington Friday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland claimed another league win on Friday, when they defeated Cardington by a 54-28 margin.

The Scots outscored their opponents in each of the opening three quarters, as they were up 14-6 after the first quarter, 29-12 at the half and 46-17 going into the final eight minutes. The Pirates held an 11-8 edge during that time, but were unable to get back into the game.

Highland was led by Mack Anglin’s 16 points. The senior connected on three three-pointers in the game. Also, Ty Stiffler had 12 and Andrew Wheeler finished with nine. Both Brandon Steckel and Danny Vaught scored five for the Pirates.

Highland lost a non-league game at against Bloom-Carroll at Mount Vernon Nazarene University on Saturday by a score of 61-32.

The score was only 11-10 after the opening period, but Highland was outscored 13-3 in the second quarter, 15-7 in the third and 22-12 in the fourth as they fell to 5-3 on the season.

Cardington Pirates

Competing at Ridgedale on Saturday, the Cardington boys were edged by a 50-45 score.

The Pirates led 12-8 after the first quarter, but only scored two in the second period to fall behind by an 18-14 count. The score was 31-23 after three quarters before a late Pirate rally fell a bit short.

Trey Brininger led the team with 20 points.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS