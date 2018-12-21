Cardington bowlers split match

The Cardington bowlers split with Centerburg in a match taking place at Morrow Lanes on Tuesday.

The girls won 1869-1344. Leading the team was Laynee Wilson, who rolled a two-game total of 405. Addie Wilhelm scored 359, while Frankie Arnold had 334 pins. Also, Morgan Lehner finished with 296 pins.

For the boys, who fell 1852-1770, Jakob Edgell rolled 294 over two games, while Mike Blake had a total of 275 and Tyler Kintz finished with 262 pins.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

