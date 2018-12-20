Cardington, Highland, MG all win Tuesday KMAC games

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington got back into the win column on Tuesday with a 54-50 home win against Danville.

The teams were tied at nine after the first quarter, but the Blue Devils jumped in front by a 25-16 margin going into the half. The Pirates battled back in the second half, though, outscoring their opponents 22-14 in the third quarter to get within one point. They then took the fourth by a 16-11 margin to finish on top by four.

Avery Harper led Cardington with 15 points, while Trey Brininger connected on four three-pointers in tallying 14.

Highland Scots

Host Highland won a big KMAC game when they toppled Fredericktown by a 47-40 margin on Tuesday.

The Scots led 5-4 after a low-scoring first quarter and increased that advantage to a 21-15 margin by the half. The Freddies closed within a 29-25 score going into the fourth quarter, but Highland outscored them 18-15 over the final eight minutes to preserve the win.

Mack Anglin’s 14 points led the team, while Andrew Wheeler scored nine and Noah Dado finished with eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead boys edged Centerburg on Tuesday, claiming a 58-56 overtime win at home.

MG led 12-9 after the opening period, but Centerburg rallied to take a 27-22 lead into intermission. The Indians had a 17-10 scoring advantage in the third to go back on top by a 39-37 margin; however, their opponents were able to tie things up at 51 by the end of regulation. Mount Gilead would outscore them 7-5 in the extra period to claim the KMAC win that night.

Jackson Huffer had a huge game for MG, draining six three-pointers and finishing with 28 points. Mason Mollohan contributed 18 points to the win.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was unable to claim a road win in KMAC action on Tuesday night, as East Knox rallied in the second half to pick up a 45-37 win.

After trailing 9-7 after the first quarter, Northmor was able to hold a 17-14 lead at the half. However, they were outscored 16-11 in the third quarter and 15-9 in the fourth as East Knox surged past them to earn the win.

Blake Miller’s 13 points paced the Northmor offense on the night.

