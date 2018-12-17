MG, Cardington in Saturday wrestling invitationals

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Mount Gilead’s wrestling team placed sixth in the 14-team East Knox Invitational on Saturday, tallying 106.5 points on the day.

MG claimed a pair of champions on the day, as Andy Williamson took first place at 160 pounds and Brandon Strickland earned the same place at 182.

Nate Weaver finished second at 145 for the Indians, while Lane Carpenter was fourth at 138.

Earlier in the season, Mount Gilead took part in a pair of meet. In a triangular meet at home with Mifflin and Bexley, the team defeated Mifflin 44-33 and topped Bexley 54-12, only losing one match that was contested on the mat.

They also competed at Crestview on Dec. 8. Williamson went 4-1 on the day, while Strickland was 3-1. Zach McCallen finished 3-2, while both Weaver and Joshua Sullivan were 2-2 and Carpenter was 1-1.

Cardington Pirates

Competing in the 12-team Black River Invitational on Saturday, Cardington’s wrestling team finished eighth with 96 points and claimed a number of placers.

Jacob Belt claimed second place at 120 pounds for the Pirates, as did Skyler Streich at 182 pounds. Also, Joe Denney came in fourth at 138 pounds, Draven Hubley took fifth at 132 and Deven Speck was sixth at 285.

