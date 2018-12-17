Posted on by

Sports Calendar


Wednesday, Dec. 19

• Northmor at Crestview, wrestling, 6 p.m.

• Mount Gilead swim meet at Marion YMCA, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 20

• Highland at Northmor, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Pleasant at Cardington, girls’ basketball, 6 p.m.

• Lakewood at Highland, girls’ basketball, 6 p.m.

• Ridgedale at Mount Gilead, girls’ basketball, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 21

• Mount Gilead at Crestline, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Highland at Cardington, boys’ basketball, 6 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Northmor, boys’ basketball, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22

• Highland at Madison, wrestling, 9 a.m.

• Mount Gilead at Kenyon Small Schools Inv., swimming, 9:45 a.m.

• Highland at MVNU United Invitational, boys’ basketball, 11 a.m.

• Mount Gilead at Danville, girls’ basketball, 1 p.m.

• Northmor at Centerburg, girls’ basketball, 1 p.m.

• Fredericktown at Cardington, girls’ basketball, 6 p.m.

• East Knox at Highland, girls’ basketball, 6 p.m.

• Cardington at Ridgedale, boys’ basketball, 6 p.m.