Cardington, MG victorious in weekend match-ups

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

In a battle of undefeated teams on Saturday, Cardington overwhelmed Highland in the first half on their way to winning by a 64-26 margin.

The Pirates jumped out to a 20-3 lead after eight minutes of play and increased that advantage to a 39-9 margin by the half. They went on to outscore their opponents 12-7 in the third and 13-10 in the fourth to finish the game strongly.

Cardington had balanced scoring in the contest, with nine different girls contributing. Casey Bertke led the team with 20 points, while Kynlee Edwards added 18. For Highland, Madison Cecil led the team with nine.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was able to hold off host Northmor down the stretch on Saturday, winning by a 54-48 score.

The Indians led 10-9 after the first quarter and 25-22 at the half, but outscored their hosts 18-11 in the third to open up a 10-point lead. Northmor took the fourth by a 15-11 margin, but were unable to catch up to MG.

Mount Gilead was led by Madison Fitzpatrick’s 17 points, while Holly Gompf added 14. Northmor got 13 from Addie Farley and Julianna Ditullio contributed eight.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS