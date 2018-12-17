Highland boys get past MG Friday, Northmor wins Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

A big third quarter by Highland broke open a close game at Mount Gilead Friday night and helped lead the Scots to a 55-43 win.

While Highland led 15-10 after eight minutes, MG was able to rally in the second quarter to climb within a 24-23 margin going into the intermission. However, the Scots controlled the third quarter, outscoring the Indians 17-9 to take a nine-point lead. They would finish the game by taking the fourth by a 14-11 margin to win by 12.

Mack Anglin led Highland with a game-high 20 points. Andrew Wheeler connected on four three-pointers to provide 14. For the Indians, Mason Mollohan tallied 15 and Joel Butterman finished with 12.

Northmor Golden Knights

After beating Cardington Friday, Northmor was back in action on Saturday in a home contest against Bucyrus. The Golden Knights would outscore their guests in every quarter as they gradually pulled away for a 65-47 win.

The score was 11-6 after the first quarter and 27-17 at the half. Northmor would then outscore Bucyrus 22-18 in the third and 16-12 in the fourth to earn the win.

Logan Randolph led Northmor with 18 points, which were scored on six three-pointers. Hunter Mariotti finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Blake Miller scored 13 and Trevor Gekler added nine.

