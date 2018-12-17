Cardington bowlers win recent matches

By Rob Hamilton

Last week, Cardington played against Northmor on Dec. 11, with the girls winning 1869-1497.

They were led by Addie Wilhelm, who rolled 349 over two games. Laynee Wilson scored 339 pins, while Morgan Lehner had 288 and Laney Sherbourne had 286, to round out the bowlers who participated in both games.

The boys won by a 1668-1517 score, with Tyler Kintz rolling 316, Connor Halbert scoring 295 and Jakob Edgell finishing with 290 pins.

The boys’ team also took on Village Academy on Dec. 7 and won by a 1456-1302 margin. Tyler Webb rolled 257 to lead the team, while Ricky Wheeler scored 243. Also, Dillon Howard (230), Halbert (217) and Devonn Howard (217) also competed in both games.

