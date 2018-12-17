MG swimmers compete in quad

After a two week break, the swimming Indians were back in action Saturday in a meet against Marion Pleasant, Bexley and Johnstown. The combined girls and boys team placed second to Bexley.

“It was a decent meet. When we first pulled in and saw two school buses for the Bexley team, it was a little hard for the 12 member team to feel pumped up! We have also been battling illness, sprained ankles and the busy December schedule of band and choir concerths. I am really proud of how the team performed,” said coach Dina Snow.

Highlights included first place finishes by Gavin Robinson in the 200 free and 100 breast, by Emily Hanft in the 50 free and by the boys 200 free relay(Eric Mowery, Tyler Knight, Joel Conrad and Gavin Robinson).

“We also had first-year swimmer Logan Bailey drop 12 seconds in his 100 breaststroke,” reported Snow. “Those are moments when you just love to see the kids’ faces after their events.”

The team scored a number of solid 3rd place finishes as well: The girls 200 medley and free relays (Emily Hanft, Cassandra Snopik, Adriana Tinch and Kelsey Kneipp); Cassandra Snopik, 50 free and 100 breast; Emily Hanft and Eric Mowery, 100 back; and Tyler Knight, 100 breast. Tyler Knight, Joel Conrad, Taylor Robinson, Skye Shipman and Kelsey Kneipp also added to the point totals.

The Indians will host a multi-team meet on Wed., Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Marion Y, followed by the annual Small Teams Invitational hosted by Mount Vernon at Kenyon College on Saturday, Dec. 22.

Snow encourages friends to provide some home-town support: “It is very difficult when we don’t have a home pool—come out and watch the swimmers or volunteer to time. It is a great way to see the action up close.”

Information received from Dina Snow.

