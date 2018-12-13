Northmor grapplers split duals

Northmor split a pair of duals on Wednesday, as they cruised past the Galion wrestlers by a 65-12 margin before being edged 37-31 by River Valley.

In their win over Galion, Northmor won 11 of 14 weight classes, only falling in two matches, with the 126-pound class being a double forfeit.

Dale Brocwell (106 pounds), Marcus Cortez (120), Nico Christo (138), Austin Amens (145), Eli Davis (152), Tony Martinez (160), Gage Myers (170), Conor Becker (182) and Brandon Planey (220) all won their matches by first-period pin. Gavin Ramos added a technical fall win at 132 and Griffin Workman won by forfeit at 113.

In the loss to River Valley, Northmor picked up six wins. Brocwell and Martinez pinned their opponents in the first period, while Becker claimed a second-period pin. Christo won by major decision, Ramos earned a hard-fought 6-4 overtime decision and Planey won via forfeit to round out the team’s scoring.

