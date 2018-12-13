Highland, Cardington, MG all win Wednesday girls’ games

By Rob Hamilton

Highland picked up a league win against Fredericktown at home Wednesday by a 60-38 margin.

The Scots outscored their opponents in each of the four quarters, as they were ahead 17-12 after the first period and 35-18 at the half. They would continue to control the game in the second half, taking the third quarter 12-9 and the fourth by a 13-11 margin.

Peyton Carpenter was the team’s leading scorer with 17 points. Madison Cecil finished with nine and Gena West scored eight.

Cardington Pirates

A strong start proved key for Cardington in defeating visiting Danville 68-53 on Wednesday.

The Pirates jumped in front of their guests 24-11 after eight minutes of play and increased their lead to a 44-21 score by the half. The score was 62-34 after three quarters, as Cardington coasted to the win.

Both Casey Bertke and Kynlee Edwards scored 21 in the game, with Edwards hitting three three-pointers on the night. Hannah Wickline finished with 10 and Paige Clinger scored eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead overwhelmed visiting Centerburg on Wednesday in taking a 57-31 decision in girls’ basketball.

MG led 19-8 after the first quarter and increased that advantage to a 34-15 margin by the half. They would finish the game by outscoring the Trojans 11-9 in the third quarter and 12-7 in the fourth to finish on top by 26 points.

Leading MG in scoring were Holly Gompf and Madison Fitzpatrick, who both scored 16 points. Dakota Shipman connected on three three-pointers in adding 11.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor fell in a KMAC girls’ basketball game on Wednesday by a 51-38 score against East Knox.

Leading the way for the Golden Knights was Lexi Wenger, who scored 10 points.

