Northmor, Highland boys both win Tuesday

Northmor picked up its first boys’ basketball win of the season on Tuesday when the team hosted Danville.

In the 49-44 decision, the team jumped out to a big lead before holding off a Blue Devil rally. The score was 13-8 in favor of the Golden Knights after the first quarter and they stretched that advantage to a 28-15 margin by halftime. Danville would outscore their hosts 10-8 in the third quarter and 19-13 in the fourth to get within five points, but would not be able to prevent Northmor from improving to 1-1 on the season and in conference play.

Blake Miller led Northmor with 16 points, while Logan Randolph scored 13 and Hunter Mariotti tallied nine.

Highland Scots

Highland rode a strong first half to a 38-29 win against visiting Centerburg on Tuesday.

The Scots led 14-5 after the opening period and increased that advantage to a 27-12 margin by the half. Despite being outscored 8-4 in the third quarter and 9-7 in the fourth, they were able to maintain a lead throughout the second half in winning by nine.

Noah Dado’s 11 points led Highland, while Mack Anglin finished with eight.

Cardington Pirates

East Knox traveled to Cardington Tuesday and came away with a 55-34 win in KMAC action.

The Bulldogs came out of the gates strongly, leading 23-6 after the first quarter. However, Cardington was able to get within a 29-21 margin by the half. They were still within striking distance at 39-29 after three periods of play, but were held to five points in the fourth period to suffer the loss.

Avery Harper led the Pirates with 13 points, while Cayman Spires drained three three-pointers in tallying nine.

Mount Gilead Indians

Fredericktown rode a strong first half to a 70-50 win at home with Mount Gilead on Tuesday.

The Freddies led 19-8 after the first quarter and 46-22 at the half in claiming the win. MG outscored their opponents 16-6 in the third to get within a 52-38 margin, but wouldn’t be able to cut farther into that deficit in the fourth period.

Mason Mollohan led the Indians with 23 points, while Liam Dennis contributed nine.

