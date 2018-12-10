Williams to compete in Stagg Bowl again

Mount Union Raiders linebacker Jerry Williams III (better known as Trey) will be playing in his second Division III national championship Stagg Bowl Friday night in Shenandoah, Texas. Mount Union will be playing Mary Hardin Baylor, whom they defeated 10-0 in 2017.

Williams is the son of former Cardington head coach Jerry Williams and Kelly Dials and is a 2015 graduate of Cardington High School. This year with Mount Union, he finished with 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one interception that was returned for a touchdown; resulting in him being named first-team all-conference in the OAC.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN U at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Information received from Shelby Williams Tudor.