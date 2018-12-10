Highland boys get first win Friday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

After suffering a pair of close losses, the Highland boys’ basketball team picked up their first win of the year in a one-point win at Danville Friday.

In their 54-53 win, the Scots led 12-9 after one quarter of play and 28-22 at the half, but watched their opponents take a 19-9 advantage in the third quarter to lead by four. However, Highland recovered in the fourth to outscore their opponents 17-12 and win by one point.

Andrew Wheeler hit four three-pointers in scoring 16 on the night. Mack Anglin also finished with 16 and Chase Carpenter added 11.

Mount Gilead Indians

Host East Knox topped Mount Gilead by a 47-36 margin on Friday night.

MG led 10-9 after the opening period, but watched their opponents surge to a 28-17 lead by halftime. The Bulldogs increased their lead to a 39-25 lead by the end of the third quarter and held on for the win.

Mason Mollohan scored 17 points to pace the Indian effort.

Cardington Pirates

Centerburg topped visiting Cardington Friday by a 69-35 score.

The score was 18-8 after the first quarter and 35-21 at the half. The Trojans then put the game away in the third quarter, when they outscored the Pirates 20-6.

Danny Vaught scored 11 points to lead Cardington on the night, while Avery Harper added eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

In their season-opener, Northmor led Fredericktown on the road by a 12-8 margin after eight minutes Friday, but couldn’t hold that lead in losing 53-28.

The Freddies took the second period by a 26-6 margin to lead 34-18 at the intermission and would then outscore Northmor 10-3 in the third period and 9-7 in the fourth to continue pulling away for the win.

Blake Miller scored 10 points to lead the Golden Knights, while Cole Dille hauled in 11 rebounds.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS