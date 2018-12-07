Mid-Ohio adds events to schedule

The 58th season of racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will feature its largest and most diverse spectator schedule in 2019. Eight event weekends are slated for the 330-acre permanent facility in Morrow County, which will extend into fall next season.

The Americas Rallycross Championship comes to the Midwest for the first time, June 8-9, then returns for a second weekend, Oct. 5-6, for a doubleheader of the Cooper Tires ARX of Mid-Ohio. The races for ARX and ARX2 competition will be held on a temporary 0.7-mile, 10-turn asphalt and dirt configuration with a jump constructed in the “Keyhole” section of Mid-Ohio.

Rallycross is the fastest growing form of racing in the world and showcases action sports stars and world-class automotive manufacturers. IMG, the global sports and entertainment agency, is the promoter of the North American-based ARX Championship.

“There is no better way to introduce the sport of rallycross in America’s Heartland,” said Paul Bellamy, managing director of rallycross at IMG. “Partnering with Green Savoree Racing Promotions, an experienced motorsports management company, and our founding partner, Cooper Tires, at the historic Mid-Ohio facility creates a unique opportunity to connect with current motorsport fans in the area and creating new rallycross and action sports minded fans throughout the Midwest.”

The National Auto Sports Association Championships Presented by Toyo Tires, Sept. 18-22, returns to the 2.4-mile, 15-turn road course after a seven-year absence serving as a national championship event for amateur racers. Nearly 500 competitors in over 20 race classes will compete for crowns. Mid-Ohio hosted the inaugural NASA Championships in 2006 through 2008, and it returned again in 2011 and 2012.

“I still remember our first Championships event at Mid-Ohio,” said NASA Vice President Jeremy Croiset. “We took in all the feedback we received at our Championships event this year and ultimately decided to return to the singular Championships event format. The 2019 Championships will be our sixth time at Mid-Ohio, and it’s a track racers love. It has everything from long, fast straightaways to corners with tricky elevation and camber changes, and lots of opportunities for passing. It’s a great facility for our Championships event.”

The Acura Sports Car Challenge, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech Championship, will be the Mid-Ohio season-opener for a second consecutive year in May. Additionally, the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio and AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days follow on their traditional weekends in June and July, respectively. Then, Indy cars return in late July for the 35th time for Ohio’s largest motorsports event, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series back for a seventh straight year in early August.

“This is one of the most exciting and diverse racing schedules Mid-Ohio has ever showcased in its history. IndyCar, NASCAR, sports cars and rallycross to motorcycles, there truly is something for everyone this season,” said Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President, Craig Rust. “We look forward to welcoming some of the country’s best amateur racers back to Mid-Ohio next September for the NASA Championships, and beginning a spectacular new tradition with the Cooper Tires ARX at Mid-Ohio.”

The complete 2019 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule is as follows:

Acura Sports Car Challenge (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship) – May 3-5

Cooper Tires ARX of Mid-Ohio – June 8-9

Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio – June 21-23

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days – July 5-7

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (IndyCar Series event) – July 26-28

NASCAR Xfinity Series event – Aug. 9-10

NASA Championships – Sept. 18-22

Cooper Tires ARX of Mid-Ohio – Oct. 5-6

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is one of the best family values in all of sports. Children 12 and under always receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes will go on sale soon. Updates will be posted to the track’s website and social media, and fans can sign up for Mid-Ohio’s e-Club to receive notifications on all the latest news. Visit midohio.com or call 419-884-4000 for additional information.