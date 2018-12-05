MG boys top Elgin Tuesday night

Mount Gilead claimed its second straight win to open the boys’ basketball season after taking a 47-46 decision at Elgin Tuesday night.

The two teams jockeyed back-and-forth throughout the entire 32 minutes. Elgin led 8-7 after the first quarter, but MG held a 22-21 lead at the half, which they increased to a 36-31 margin after three periods. Elgin fought back down the stretch, by the Indians were able to hold on and pick up the win.

Jackson Huffer connected on four three-pointers in scoring 16 points. Mason Mollohan contributed 15.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington fell in a road contest at Grove City Christian on Tuesday by a 56-50 margin to fall to 1-2 on the season.

The Pirates led 16-13 after the opening period, but their opponents jumped in front by a 33-26 score by halftime. Cardington closed within five points going into the fourth quarter, but could not make up that deficit.

Trey Brininger led the team with 17 points, while Logan Doubikin scored 11, hitting three shots from three-point range, and Danny Vaught finished with 10.

On Saturday, the team lost 83-53 at home against River Valley. The Pirates fell behind 26-9 after the first quarter and the score was 50-26 at halftime in the contest.

Avery Harper scored 17 to lead Cardington, while Brininger finished with 11.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

