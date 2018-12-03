MG boys win opener

Mount Gilead’s boys’ basketball team opened their season with a win, as they topped host Crestline by a 69-64 margin on Saturday.

While MG trailed 14-6 after the opening period of play, they were able to rally for a 30-29 halftime lead. They would then outscore their opponents 21-17 in the fourth quarter to take a five-point lead into the fourth. Both teams scored 18 over the final eight minutes to allow the Indians to preserve the win.

Mason Mollohan scored 21 points to lead MG in the game, while Brandon Stevens hit three three-pointers for nine points and Adam Linder, Jackson Huffer and Joel Butterman all scored eight.

Highland Scots

The Highland boys’ basketball team was edged in their season opener 39-35 by Mount Vernon Friday.

The Scots led 9-7 after the first quarter and 24-19 at the half, but watched their opponents trim that deficit to a 29-27 margin by the end of the third period. Then, in the fourth, MV took a 12-6 advantage to finish on top.

Highland was led by Mack Anglin, who finished with 13 points.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

