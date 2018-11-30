Cardington boys get win in opener

The Cardington boys opened their basketball season with a 41-30 road win against Utica in a non-conference outing.

The Pirates trailed 12-5 after the opening period, but rallied to take a 19-16 lead into the intermission. They added two points to their lead, going up 30-25, in the third before pulling away for the win in the fourth period.

Nine players got on the scoreboard for Cardington, with Trey Brininger leading the team with nine.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

