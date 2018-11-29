Local girls’ teams claim wins over Knox County rivals

Highland battled back to win their girls’ basketball season opener at Danville on Wednesday, 49-43.

The Blue Devils led 12-7 after the first quarter and 21-18 at the half, but the Scots took the third period by a 14-4 margin to lead by seven with eight minutes remaining. While Danville outscored the locals 18-17 over that period, Highland held on to start their season with a 1-0 mark.

Brooklyn Baird led the team with 18 points, while Madison Cecil added 12.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington handled host Centerburg by a 65-32 score on Wednesday to move to 2-0 on the season.

The Pirates jumped out to a 23-4 lead after the opening period and never looked back. They led 41-10 at the half and outscored their hosts 24-22 over the final two quarters in claiming the win.

Casey Bertke tallied 19 points to pace the Pirates, while Kynlee Edwards scored 16 and Hannah Wickline finished with 12. Also, Taylor Reppart added eight points.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead held host East Knox scoreless in the second quarter in claiming a 55-35 win on Wednesday.

The Indians trailed 12-6 after eight minutes, but outscored their hosts 18-0 in the second to take a 12-point lead into the intermission. They would then outscore the Bulldogs 13-10 in the third period and 18-13 in the fourth to pull away for their second win in as many outings.

MG finished the game with three players in double figures. Holly Gompf connected on four three-pointers in scoring 18 points, while Madison Fitzpatrick tallied 11 and Dakota Shipman had 10.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor girls earned their first win of the year in basketball by edging host Fredericktown by a 51-47 score.

The Freddies led 13-11 after the opening period, but the Golden Knights scored 20 in the second to lead 31-21 at the half. Fredericktown battled back within a 38-34 margin going into the fourth quarter, but both teams tallied 13 in the fourth as Northmor preserved the win.

Addie Farley and Lexi Wenger led Northmor, with both scoring 15 points in the contest.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

