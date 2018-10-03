Highland clinches share of KMAC VB title

By Rob Hamilton

Highland clinched a share of their sixth consecutive league championship Tuesday with a win at Fredericktown.

The Freddies got off to a fast start, winning the first set by a 25-23 margin; however, Highland would claim the next three by scores of 25-8, 25-10 and 25-17 to claim the match. Highland’s JV and freshmen teams also won.

Raina Terry finished with 20 kills on the night, including getting her 1000th career kill in the second set. Makenna Belcher added 11 kills, while Christina Rose picked up seven kills and four blocks. Ashlynn Belcher had seven aces and both Gena West and Abby Eusey contributed four kills each.

Terry also picked up a big accolade for her recent play, as she was named a top candidate for the PrepVolleyball National Player of the Week. As the Scots went 5-0 during the week, including winning the Perrysburg Block and Gold Tournament, she finished with a total of 60 kills in 10 sets and hit .549 with 26 digs, six aces and five blocks, while also being named the MVP of that tournament.

Northmor Knights

On Tuesday, Northmor earned a 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 win over East Knox.

Macy Miracle finished with 15 assists, three aces and seven kills; while both Anna Donner and Lily Tate had nine assists, with Donner adding three blocks, two aces, 14 digs and 14 kills. Leslie Brubaker tallied three blocks and 10 kills, Hanna Bentley had two blocks, Aly Blunk finished with 12 digs and Julianne Kincaid added six kills.

Northmor also won the JV and freshmen matches.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington’s volleyball team claimed a 25-16, 25-10, 25-18 win over Danville Tuesday.

Hannah Wickline led the way with 18 kills and three aces, while Paige Clinger finished with seven kills and 21 digs and Liz Long added six kills and no errors.

