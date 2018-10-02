Northmor spikers get past Ready

By Rob Hamilton

The Northmor volleyball team claimed a 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 win against Bishop Ready in a non-conference outing on Monday to improve to 13-3 on the season. Anna Donner tallied 16 kills and also finished with 14 digs and seven assists.

Leslie Brubaker had 12 kills and four blocks, while Macy Miracle finished with seven kills, 14 digs and 21 assists. Hanna Bentley tallied three kills, five aces and two blocks and Aly Blunk had 20 digs. Also, Lily Tate had 14 digs, two blocks and six assists and Julianne Kincaid contributed four blocks.

The Knight JV team fell in a three-set match.

