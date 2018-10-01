Northmor girls tops at Buckeye Central

By Rob Hamilton

The Northmor girls’ cross country team claimed first place in the 12-team Buckeye Central Invitational Saturday.

Kristie Wright finished sixth in 21:01.72 to lead the squad, while Julianna Ditullio was 12th in 21:32.34 and Julia Kanagy finished 16th in 21:47.5. Olivia Goodson claimed 18th in 22:15.08, while Sabrina Kelley ran 28th in 23:02.25. Carolyn McGaulley placed 41st in 23:34.18 and Bailey Snyder was 54th in 24:33.4

Also, Maddison Yaussy was 62nd.

The boys were fourth out of 13 teams. Ryan Bentley placed ninth in 17:19.65 and Gavvin Keen took 12th in 17:26.7. Amil Upchurch was 17th in 17:38.57, while Mostyn Evans placed 29th in 18:04.08 and Kooper Keen ran 32nd in 18:08.43. Alex Moore was 37th in 18:24.91 and Austin Amens finished 38th in 18:27.89.

Also, B.J. White was 46th, Chase Hoover was 48th, T.J. Diehl was 56th, Kyle Price was 87th, Austin Lewis was 110th, Jayden McClain was 116th, P.J. Lower was 133rd, Zach Govoni was 135th, Kolton Hart was 145th, Anthony Bryant was 145th, Jack Sears was 147th, Josh Cramer was 148th, Dylan Amens was 153rd and Ethan Branch was 158th.

Midwest Meet of Champions

In the Midwest Meet of Champions held at Hilliard Bradley Saturday, the Mount Gilead boys were sixth out of 39 teams and the girls finished 22nd of 37.

Leading the boys’ team on the short course race was Liam Dennis, who was 34th in 14:28.3. Brett Shipman was 39th in 14:31.7, while Ethan Supplee was 59th in 14:42.8 and Casey White took 66th in 14:45.8. Kyle White placed 77th in 14:49, Michael Snopek ran 193rd in 15:41.8 and Brandon Stevens took 238th in 16:08.

For the girls, who ran a regular 5K race, Allison Johnson was fifth in 18:23.6 and Baylee Hack took 12th in 18:49.5. Olivia Millisor claimed 121st in 21:06.5 and Selia Shipman took 192nd in 22:14.2. Maddie Fitzpatrick placed 219th in 23:07.9, Makayla Weaver took 230th in 23:35.3 and Jadyn Shipman was 256th in 26:32.8.

Pickerington Invitational

In the Division II and III boys’ race at Saturday’s Pickerington Invitational, Highland was 10th and Cardington placed 16th.

For Highland, Dalton Lee finished 41st in 18:22.66, while Bruce Jordan took 61st in 19:04.55 and Zachary Wetzel ran 73rd in 19:23.58. Tucker Tague was 75th in 19:25.17 and Alex McCafferty placed 90th in 19:50.32. Jordan Bellamy finished 101st in 20:05.63, while Chandler Bumpus took 120th in 20:31.94.

Also, Rider Minnick was 134th, Nefiano Bumpus was 139th, Wyatt Grove was 157th, Chase Higgins was 169th, Blake Jodrey was 180th, Josh Frazier was 186th and Andrew Gaylord was 211th.

Cardington’s Mason White finished 12th in 17:230, while Racine Hallabrin claimed 82nd in 19:35, Kaleb Meade finished 113th in 20:21 and Michael Rose took 147th in 21:08. Devin Gheen claimed 165th in 21:30 and James Hallabrin took 254th in 27:56.

In the girls’ race, Highland finished 12th with Camberly Schade taking 23rd in 21:05.1. Mia White finished 83rd in 23:31.69 and Julia Pauley claimed 95th in 24:01.35. Elizabeth Jensen took 108th in 24:36.6, while Hayley Dailey ran 120th in 25:03.82, Samantha Trusler placed 142nd in 25:46.53 and Joanna Pauley took 162nd in 26:15.96.

Also, Morgan Wilhelm was 168th, Juli Ward was 202nd and Haylee Price was 211th.

For Cardington, Marlo Young was 99th in 24:11, Bella Scurlock took 113th in 24:45 and Ashlee Drury was 210th in 35:36.

