By Rob Hamilton

In Friday’s Division III boys’ sectional at Turnberry Golf Course, Hayes Bentley of Northmor shot 80 to qualify as an individual to districts.

Also competing for the Knights were Ryan Bentley, who had a round of 85, and Ethan Branch, who shot 109.

