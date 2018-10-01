Highland VB wins Perrysburg tournament

By Rob Hamilton

Highland swept their way through the Perrysburg Block and Gold tournament, which included five state-ranked Division I and II teams. They defeated New Philadelphia (13th in Division I), Perrysburg (18th in Division I) and Division II DeSales, the only team to defeat the Scots this year.

In their 26-24, 27-25 win over New Philadelphia, Raina Terry had 13 kills, while Gena West added six. Ashlynn Belcher picked up 22 assists, Bridget Oder had 18 digs and Kelsee Bargnesi added two aces. In beating Perrysburg 25-20, 25-22, Terry had 11 kills and Makenna Belcher finished with five kills and two aces. Ashlynn Belcher contributed 20 assists and two aces, Oder had 20 digs and Kendall Stover finished with two aces.

In their 25-20, 25-22 championship win over DeSales, Terry had 13 kills and both Makenna Belcher and Abby Eusey added three each. Ashlynn Belcher tallied three aces, three kills and 18 assists.

Both Terry and Oder were named to the all-tournament team, with Terry being named the MVP.

