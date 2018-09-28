CC runners at Fredericktown

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

In the Fredericktown Invitational’s boys’ race, Mount Gilead placed sixth, while Highland was eighth.

MG was led by Sy Shipman, who took 29th place in 18:54.92. Colson Chapman finished 31st in 18:58.93 and Connor Page took 39th in 19:23.86. Ryan Caudill ran 63rd in 20:13.4 and Tyler Knight finished 65th in 20:21.25, while Wyatt Harriman claimed 80th in 20:47.1 and Ethan Kemp placed 95th in 21:16.88.

Also, Aiden Honzo was 96th, Mason Kidwell was 112th, Bradley Butcher was 113th, Phillip Emberg was 126th, Ethan Honzo was 141st and Josh Frazier was 123rd.

Highland’s Bruce Jordan placed 36th in 19:21.81 and Zach Wetzel ran 38th in 19:23.83. Tucker Tague took 41st in 19:25.55, Alex McCafferty ran 53th in 19:57.5 and Jordan Bellamy claimed 64th in 20:16.68. Rider Minnick came in 75th in 20:43.88 and Nefiano Bumpus was 83rd in 20:55.6.

Also, Wyatt Groves was 84th, Blake Jodrey was 100th, Josh Frazier was 123rd and Andrew Gaylord was 149th.

In the girls’ race, Highland was ninth and Mount Gilead was 11th.

Camberly Schade led the Scots by running fifth overall in 20:36.99. Mia White took 42nd in 23:54.91 and Hayley Dailey placed 52nd in 24:46.03. Clarissa Dudgeon took 111th in 31:21.19, Juli Ward placed 116th in 31:56.34 and Haylee Price finished 124th in 35:31.04.

Mount Gilead’s Jadyn Shipman placed 68th in 25:24.66 and Emily Randall took 93rd in 27:37.53, while Adriana Tinch ran 96th in 28:15.13. Dakota Shipman was 102nd in 29:03.71, Meaghan Clapper took 112th in 31:26.89, Skye Shipman finished 119th in 32:22.37 and Anna Marocco claimed 120th in 32:24.93.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS