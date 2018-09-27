Week 2. Ohio high shool football computer poll

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 28 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Solon (5-0) 12.55, 2. Mentor (5-0) 12.4224, 3. Canton McKinley (5-0) 12.0646, 4. Austintown-Fitch (4-1) 10.15, 5. Euclid (4-1) 9.8485, 6. Massillon Jackson (3-2) 8.8, 7. Shaker Hts. (4-1) 8.1, 8. Cle. St. Ignatius (2-2) 8.0833, 9. Lakewood St. Edward (2-2) 7.1806, 10. Medina (2-3) 6.7, 11. Strongsville (3-2) 6.65, 12. Cle. John Marshall (4-1) 6.3

Region 2 – 1. Reynoldsburg (5-0) 14.85, 2. Dublin Coffman (5-0) 12.55, 3. Gahanna Lincoln (3-2) 8.7, 4. Delaware Hayes (4-1) 8.25, 5. Westerville Central (3-2) 8.15, 6. Tol. Whitmer (4-1) 7.6273, 7. Marysville (3-2) 5.6, 8. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-3) 5.5, 9. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-2) 5.4, 10. Worthington Thomas Worthington (2-3) 5.35, 11. Upper Arlington (2-3) 5.0, 12. Findlay (2-3) 4.8

Region 3 – 1. Pickerington Central (5-0) 12.8707, 2. Springfield (5-0) 12.8, 3. Kettering Fairmont (4-1) 11.65, 4. Miamisburg (5-0) 11.404, 5. Hilliard Davidson (4-1) 11.0, 6. Clayton Northmont (4-1) 10.7204, 7. Pickerington North (4-1) 10.7, 8. Hilliard Bradley (4-1) 10.15, 9. Huber Hts. Wayne (2-2) 7.1528, 10. Hilliard Darby (3-2) 6.25, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (3-2) 5.35, 12. Lancaster (2-3) 4.45

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Colerain (5-0) 12.9, 2. Mason (4-1) 10.1, 3. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-1) 8.9384, 4. Cin. Elder (3-2) 8.7515, 5. Fairfield (4-1) 8.45, 6. Cin. Oak Hills (3-2) 7.7, 7. Milford (4-1) 6.75, 8. Cin. Sycamore (3-2) 6.6, 9. Lebanon (3-2) 6.3, 10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-2) 5.7, 11. Cin. Western Hills (3-2) 5.2, tie-12. West Chester Lakota West (2-3) 4.4, tie-12. Cin. St. Xavier (2-3) 4.4

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-0) 11.0571, 2. Maple Hts. (5-0) 11.0, 3. Garfield Hts. (5-0) 9.25, 4. Boardman (4-1) 9.1, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (4-1) 7.55, 6. Painesville Riverside (4-1) 7.5, 7. Twinsburg (3-2) 6.6, 8. Warren G. Harding (3-2) 6.55, 9. Kent Roosevelt (2-3) 5.05, 10. Akron Ellet (4-1) 5.0, 11. Eastlake North (2-3) 4.2, 12. Madison (2-3) 3.85

Region 6 – 1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-0) 13.05, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (5-0) 12.0309, 3. Amherst Steele (5-0) 10.3, 4. Avon Lake (5-0) 10.2, tie-5. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (4-1) 9.85, tie-5. Avon (4-1) 9.85, 7. Holland Springfield (4-1) 9.3, 8. Tol. St. Francis deSales (3-2) 7.25, 9. Tol. Waite (4-1) 7.2, 10. Olmsted Falls (4-1) 6.0, 11. Tol. St. John’s (3-2) 5.95, 12. North Olmsted (2-3) 4.7

Region 7 – 1. Wadsworth (5-0) 11.9, 2. Barberton (5-0) 11.55, 3. Massillon Washington (5-0) 11.302, 4. Dover (4-1) 10.1, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-0) 9.6, 6. Massillon Perry (5-0) 9.0286, 7. Ashland (4-1) 9.0, tie-8. Canal Winchester (4-1) 8.9, tie-8. Medina Highland (4-1) 8.9, 10. Whitehall-Yearling (4-1) 8.5, 11. Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-1) 8.1, 12. New Albany (3-2) 7.95

Region 8 – 1. Kings Mills Kings (4-1) 13.0, 2. Cin. La Salle (4-1) 11.0182, 3. Morrow Little Miami (5-0) 10.7, 4. Dublin Scioto (4-1) 9.6, 5. Trenton Edgewood (5-0) 9.5, 6. Troy (4-1) 8.85, 7. Chillicothe (4-1) 8.45, 8. Cin. Winton Woods (4-1) 7.95, 9. Cin. Anderson (4-1) 7.65, 10. Westerville North (3-2) 6.75, 11. Cin. Turpin (3-2) 6.35, 12. Xenia (3-2) 6.3

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (5-0) 10.8, 2. Akron East (4-1) 10.6, 3. Aurora (4-1) 10.5, 4. Medina Buckeye (4-1) 10.4, 5. Millersburg West Holmes (5-0) 9.5, 6. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-0) 9.35, 7. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-0) 9.1714, 8. Alliance Marlington (4-1) 9.1454, 9. Ravenna (4-1) 7.5, 10. Beloit West Branch (4-1) 7.05, 11. Richfield Revere (3-2) 6.7, 12. Norton (4-1) 6.55

Region 10 – 1. Sandusky (5-0) 10.3, 2. Tiffin Columbian (4-1) 9.25, 3. Norwalk (4-1) 9.0495, 4. Bay Village Bay (5-0) 8.4, 5. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-1) 6.15, 6. Rocky River (4-1) 5.95, tie-7. Clyde (3-2) 5.4, tie-7. Tol. Scott (4-1) 5.4, 9. Defiance (3-2) 5.15, 10. Bowling Green (2-3) 5.05, 11. Cle. Glenville (3-2) 4.8131, 12. Mansfield Senior (2-3) 4.7

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-1) 10.7, 2. Bellbrook (5-0) 10.65, tie-3. Thornville Sheridan (5-0) 9.05, tie-3. Hillsboro (5-0) 9.05, 5. Granville (4-1) 9.0, 6. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-2) 8.3, 7. The Plains Athens (4-1) 7.25, 8. Cols. South (4-1) 7.15, 9. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-1) 7.05, 10. Jackson (3-2) 6.65, 11. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-2) 6.55, 12. Zanesville (3-2) 6.35

Region 12 – 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-0) 13.75, 2. Trotwood-Madison (3-2) 9.35, 3. Wapakoneta (4-1) 8.75, 4. Vandalia Butler (3-2) 8.3, 5. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-1) 7.2, 6. Celina (4-1) 6.65, 7. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (3-2) 6.6, 8. Hamilton Badin (3-2) 6.5, 9. Day. Carroll (4-1) 5.9, 10. Tipp City Tippecanoe (3-2) 5.7, 11. Cin. Mount Healthy (2-3) 4.45, 12. Piqua (3-2) 3.967

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (4-1) 9.8, 2. Steubenville (4-1) 9.5485, 3. Hubbard (5-0) 9.5, 4. Poland Seminary (5-0) 9.1, 5. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (4-1) 8.2, 6. Carrollton (3-2) 6.65, tie-7. East Liverpool (3-2) 6.15, tie-7. Salem (3-2) 6.15, 9. Struthers (3-2) 5.1, 10. Wintersville Indian Creek (3-2) 4.85, 11. Girard (4-1) 4.65, 12. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-3) 4.5

Region 14 – 1. St. Marys Memorial (5-0) 11.45, 2. Bellville Clear Fork (5-0) 10.15, 3. Kenton (3-2) 8.95, 4. Huron (4-1) 8.9, 5. Pepper Pike Orange (5-0) 8.55, 6. Sparta Highland (4-1) 7.45, 7. Bryan (4-1) 6.5273, 8. Milan Edison (3-1) 6.4167, 9. Van Wert (3-2) 6.25, 10. Ontario (3-2) 5.7, 11. Rocky River Lutheran West (4-1) 5.65, tie-12. Galion (3-2) 5.5, tie-12. Lorain Clearview (4-1) 5.5

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (5-0) 11.45, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-0) 9.95, 3. Chillicothe Unioto (4-1) 7.5879, 4. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (4-1) 7.15, 5. Proctorville Fairland (3-2) 6.55, 6. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 6.2727, 7. New Lexington (4-1) 5.75, 8. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-2) 4.9, 9. Newark Licking Valley (3-2) 4.7, 10. Duncan Falls Philo (3-2) 4.25, 11. Warsaw River View (3-2) 4.0, 12. New Concord John Glenn (2-3) 3.55

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (5-0) 10.5081, 2. Waverly (5-0) 9.95, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (4-1) 9.1, 4. Batavia (5-0) 8.35, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-1) 8.3, 6. London (5-0) 7.35, 7. Cin. Taft (4-1) 6.1, 8. Springfield Shawnee (4-1) 5.8, 9. Germantown Valley View (3-2) 5.6, 10. Washington C.H. Washington (4-1) 5.2, 11. Cin. Aiken (3-2) 5.15, 12. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-1) 4.95

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Akron Manchester (4-1) 8.25, 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-0) 8.0859, 3. Wickliffe (5-0) 7.1232, 4. Leavittsburg LaBrae (5-0) 6.85, 5. Orrville (4-1) 6.5, 6. Garrettsville Garfield (4-1) 5.95, 7. Beachwood (4-1) 5.65, 8. Columbiana Crestview (3-2) 5.6, tie-9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-1) 5.4, tie-9. Orwell Grand Valley (4-1) 5.4, 11. Canfield South Range (3-2) 5.1, 12. Mantua Crestwood (4-1) 4.816

Region 18 – 1. Genoa Area (5-0) 10.45, 2. Liberty Center (5-0) 8.7424, tie-3. Casstown Miami East (4-1) 7.85, tie-3. Marion Pleasant (5-0) 7.85, 5. Richwood North Union (4-1) 7.3909, 6. Anna (3-2) 7.0, 7. Archbold (4-1) 6.5, 8. Oak Harbor (4-1) 5.2131, 9. Brookville (4-1) 5.05, tie-10. Millbury Lake (3-2) 4.8, tie-10. Tontogany Otsego (3-2) 4.8, 12. Pemberville Eastwood (3-2) 4.15

Region 19 – 1. Johnstown-Monroe (4-1) 8.4899, 2. Bellaire (5-0) 8.3, 3. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-0) 7.1222, 4. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0) 7.05, 5. Martins Ferry (4-1) 5.85, 6. Oak Hill (4-1) 5.55, 7. Ironton (3-2) 5.3, 8. Chesapeake (3-2) 5.25, 9. Richmond Edison (3-2) 4.6, 10. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-2) 3.75, 11. Byesville Meadowbrook (2-3) 3.65, 12. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-3) 3.45

Region 20 – 1. Wheelersburg (4-1) 9.1, 2. Middletown Madison (5-0) 8.8, 3. Minford (5-0) 7.2, 4. Portsmouth West (4-1) 7.0, 5. Jamestown Greeneview (4-1) 6.7, 6. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-1) 6.0, 7. Cin. Madeira (3-2) 5.85, 8. West Jefferson (4-1) 5.8253, 9. Cin. Mariemont (4-1) 5.2646, 10. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-2) 4.25, 11. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (3-2) 3.9, 12. Portsmouth (3-2) 3.85

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (4-1) 8.95, 2. Salineville Southern (5-0) 8.85, 3. Kirtland (5-0) 7.9, 4. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0) 7.4, 5. Rootstown (5-0) 7.25, 6. McDonald (5-0) 7.15, 7. Creston Norwayne (4-1) 6.75, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (4-1) 6.7, 9. New Middletown Springfield (4-1) 6.05, 10. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-0) 5.75, 11. Columbia Station Columbia (3-2) 5.4, 12. Independence (3-2) 5.35

Region 22 – 1. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-1) 7.1, 2. Loudonville (3-2) 5.8, 3. Bucyrus Wynford (4-1) 5.5747, 4. Attica Seneca East (4-1) 5.5, 5. Gibsonburg (4-1) 5.2, 6. Columbus Grove (3-2) 5.15, 7. Northwood (4-1) 4.7, 8. Sherwood Fairview (3-2) 4.6, tie-9. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-2) 4.35, tie-9. Hicksville (3-2) 4.35, 11. Castalia Margaretta (3-2) 4.25, 12. Carey (3-2) 4.15

Region 23 – 1. Grandview Hts. (5-0) 8.2, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0) 7.1528, 3. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-0) 6.65, 4. Galion Northmor (5-0) 6.6, 5. Frankfort Adena (3-1) 6.0556, 6. Shadyside (4-1) 6.05, 7. Chillicothe Southeastern (4-1) 5.35, 8. Howard East Knox (5-0) 4.9, 9. Belpre (3-2) 4.2717, tie-10. Centerburg (3-2) 3.55, tie-10. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-2) 3.55, 12. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-2) 3.4

Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (5-0) 11.3, 2. Lima Central Cath. (5-0) 9.6, tie-3. Mechanicsburg (5-0) 9.15, tie-3. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0) 9.15, 5. Cin. Deer Park (5-0) 7.65, 6. Spencerville (4-1) 6.8, 7. Troy Christian (4-1) 6.15, 8. Lima Perry (4-1) 6.0, 9. St. Henry (4-1) 5.8, 10. Tipp City Bethel (3-2) 5.45, 11. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (3-2) 4.95, 12. West Liberty-Salem (4-1) 4.8152

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-1) 6.25, 2. Ashland Mapleton (4-1) 5.75, 3. Windham (4-1) 5.4, 4. Ashtabula St. John School (4-1) 4.85, 5. Youngstown Valley Christian (4-1) 4.6657, 6. Leetonia (3-2) 4.3, 7. East Canton (3-2) 4.25, 8. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-2) 3.95, 9. Toronto (2-3) 3.25, 10. Wellsville (2-3) 2.9, 11. Richmond Hts. (2-3) 2.65, 12. Southington Chalker (3-2) 2.45

Region 26 – 1. Sycamore Mohawk (5-0) 10.45, 2. McComb (5-0) 8.95, 3. Edgerton (5-0) 7.55, 4. Greenwich South Central (5-0) 7.4, 5. Leipsic (5-0) 7.0, 6. Pandora-Gilboa (5-0) 6.65, 7. Arlington (4-1) 5.9, 8. Tiffin Calvert (4-1) 5.75, 9. Norwalk St. Paul (4-1) 5.15, 10. Hamler Patrick Henry (2-3) 4.4, 11. Antwerp (3-2) 3.9, 12. West Unity Hilltop (3-2) 3.

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-0) 8.25, 2. Lucas (3-2) 5.35, 3. Glouster Trimble (4-1) 5.25, 4. Sugar Grove Berne Union (4-1) 5.0717, 5. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (3-1) 4.9722, 6. Franklin Furnace Green (4-0) 4.9709, 7. Waterford (4-1) 4.2646, 8. Racine Southern (4-1) 3.6071, 9. Caldwell (3-2) 3.2, 10. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-2) 2.4535, 11. Hannibal River (2-3) 2.45, 12. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (2-3) 1.8082

Region 28 – 1. Fort Loramie (4-1) 8.35, 2. Minster (4-1) 6.85, 3. Convoy Crestview (4-1) 6.25, 4. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (5-0) 5.4708, 5. New Bremen (3-2) 5.15, 6. Ansonia (3-2) 4.75, 7. Waynesfield Waynesfield-Goshen (3-2) 3.85, 8. North Lewisburg Triad (4-1) 3.6081, 9. Sidney Lehman Cath. (3-2) 3.6, 10. Union City Mississinawa Valley (3-2) 3.3, 11. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-2) 3.15, 12. Dola Hardin Northern (2-3) 2.6