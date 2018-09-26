Local VB teams claim Tuesday victories

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor claimed a 25-10, 25-21, 25-11 win over Danville in a Tuesday night volleyball match.

The Knights got two aces, 10 digs, eight assists, 15 kills and two blocks from Anna Donner in the match, while Aly Blunk contributed one ace and 20 digs. Macy Miracle finished with an ace, seven digs and 21 assists and Lily Tate added seven assists and two blocks. Also, Leslie Brubaker had 11 kills and two blocks, while Hanna Bentley finished with six kills and two blocks.

The JV team also won its match.

Highland Scots

Highland continued to roll in league play on Tuesday, as they traveled to Centerburg and won a 25-8, 25-7, 25-5 match with the Trojans.

Makenna Belcher had 13 kills and two aces for Highland, while Raina Terry tallied 12 kills and Abby Eusey had four kills and four blocks. Kendall Stover picked up five kills and Gena West added three kills and four blocks. Also, Ashlynn Belcher had three aces, Bridget Oder tallied two aces and Tabitha Arnold contributed three kills and two aces.

Both the JV and freshman teams picked up 2-0 wins.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington battled their way to a 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 win over East Knox in Tuesday night volleyball.

While head coach Ryan Treese noted that while his team let the Bulldogs back into the match too many times, citing how they held an 8-0 lead in the first set and a 20-11 advantage in the third before both games wound up closely contested, he was proud of the end result.

“We are riding a four-game winning streak and that’s what we needed headed into Northmor Thursday,” he said. “This was a huge game for the league standings.”

Paige Clinger finished with 11 kills, 20 digs and two aces and was also cited for her leadership playing a role in the team pulling out those close sets. Also, Hannah Wickline tallied 12 kills, four blocks and an ace.

