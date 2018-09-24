Football: Cardington vs. Northmor

Some facts and figures on the Cardington-Northmor football series:

• Last year’s match-up was the 50th between the two schools since the Knights picked up a 14-0 win over Cardington in 1968.

• After winning over Cardington by a 32-7 margin last year, Northmor holds a slim 25-24-1 advantage over the Pirates in the series.

• The Knights won six straight games between 1974-78, including two wins in 1977. Cardington won all seven games from 1988-94.

• Northmor’s biggest win in the series was a 54-0 victory in 2006. Cardington picked up a 48-0 win in 1988.

• The Knights have tallied 918 points, an average of 18.4 points per game. Cardington has scored a total of 1012 points, an average of 20.2 points per game.

• Northmor also has recorded nine shutouts of the Pirates, including their most recent in 2008. Cardington has four shutouts to their credit, with 2010’s game being the most recent. These figures include a 0-0 tie in 1972.