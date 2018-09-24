CC teams see Saturday action

The Northmor girls finished fifth of 13 teams in the Ontario Invitational on Saturday.

Julianna Ditullio led the Knights by finishing 19th in 21:54.08, while Kristie Wright placed 20th in 21:54.9. Julia Kanagy claimed 31st in 22:34.19 and Sabrina Kelley took 32nd in 22:36.99. Olivia Goodson ran 38th in 22:58.68, Bailey Snyder claimed 81st in 25:32.75 and Carolyn McGaulley ran 86th in 25:40.84.

Also, Maddison Yaussy was 94th in 25:52.34.

In the boys’ race, Northmor was sixth of 17 teams, with Gavvin Keen running 13th in 17:36.37 and Ryan Bentley taking 21st in 18:03.42. Mostyn Evans was 36th in 18:23.03, Amil Upchurch took 52nd in 18:49.37 and Kooper Keen ran 61st in 19:04.14. Austin Amens placed 74th in 19:23.1, while Chase Hoover claimed 78th in 19:27.48.

Also, B.J. White was 87th, T.J. Diehl was 100th, Kyle Price was 131st, Zach Govoni was 157th, P.J. Lower was 165th, Kolton Hart was 169th, Austin Lewis was 173rd, Anthony Bryant was 174th, Josh Cramer was 175th, Dylan Amens was 177th, Jayden McClain was 182nd and Ethan Branch was 186th.

Highland Scots

Highland finished sixth in the 14-team boys’ cross country meet at Black River on Saturday.

Dalton Lee led the Scots by running 12th in 18:08.6, while Collin Kipp followed in 17th with a time of 18:24.9. Bruce Jordan took 37th in 19:14.7, Zach Wetzel was 46th in 19:27.6 and Jordan Bellamy finished 60th in 19:59.7. Alex McCafferty placed 62nd in 20:04 and Chandler Bumpus was 78th in 20:28.4.

Also, Rider Minnick was 85th, Chase Higgins was 92nd, Wyatt Groves was 97th and Josh Frazier was 124th.

The girls’ team finished sixth of 11 teams, with Camberly Schade running third in 20:34.5. Elizabeth Jensen finished 31st in 23:30.7, while Julia Pauley took 46th in 24:22.7, Joanna Pauley placed 68th in 25:49.5 and Samantha Trusler was 74th in 26:08.3. Morgan Wilhelm ran 80th in 26:34.4 and Juli Ward claimed 114th in 30:05.8.

Also, Clarissa Dudgeon was 119th.

Mount Gilead Indians

Competing in the Centerville Saturday Night Lights cross country invitational against primarily Division I opposition, the Mount Gilead girls’ cross country team finished 17th of 28 squads.

Allison Johnson led the Indians by taking eighth place in 18:00.4, while Baylee Hack was right behind her, finishing 11th in 18:07.5. Olivia Millisor placed 88th in 19:50.1 and Selia Shipman ran 219th in 21:47.3. Maddie Fitzpatrick took 230th in 22:21.5, while Makayla Weaver was 239th in 23:11.6 and Michaela McGill finished 245th in 24:13.7.

Mount Gilead’s boys were 18th in their 24-team race.

Liam Dennis took 53rd place in 16:40 to lead the Indians, while Ethan Supplee placed 68th in 16:50.2 and Brett Shipman was 84th in 16:59.2. Kyle White took 97th in 17:07.1 and Brandon Stevens claimed 142nd in 17:37.8. Casey White was 151st in 17:42.4 and Michael Snopik placed 163rd in 17:50.4.

Also, Trevor Ball was 181st, Gavin Robinson was 196th and Eric Mowery was 205th.

Cardington Pirates

At Heath’s Don Hardin Invitational, the Cardington boys finished eighth out of 11 teams.

Mason White led the team by placing sixth in 17:45. Kaleb Meade was 48th in 20:07 and Racine Hallabrin took 69th in 21:20, while James Hallabrin was 71st in 21:22. Also, Devin Gheen placed 73rd in 21:23, Michael Rose finished 75th in 21:29 and Sam West ran 87th in 21:51.

In the girls’ race, Marlo Young was 19th in 23:10, while Ashlee Drury placed 93rd in 34:48.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

