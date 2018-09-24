Northmor handles Danville Friday night

Northmor dominated the first half of their home football game with Danville on Friday and wound up claiming a 35-7 KMAC win.

The Knights scored two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters. Conor Becker scored on a 10-yard run and Ryland Thomas added a three-yard touchdown run to give the team a 13-0 lead after 12 minutes.

In the second period, Becker added a two-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion run. Quarterback Hunter Mariotti then tossed a three-yard pass to Cole Dille to make it 28-0 going into the half.

Becker then scored from four yards out to give his team a 35-point lead in the third quarter. While Danville got on the board with a fourth-quarter touchdown, the Knights were able to cruise to the win.

Mariotti completed 17-of-20 passes for 190 yards in the game, as Gavin Ramos caught nine receptions for 87 yards and both Becker and Dille picked up three catches. Becker also ran for 187 in the game, while Nate Ruhl was successful on three extra point kicks.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington kept up with undefeated East Knox in the early going of their home football game on Friday, but the Bulldogs pulled away late to claim a 47-17 win.

Both teams scored in the first quarter for a 7-7 tie, with the Pirates scoring on an 18-yard pass from Nate Hickman to Trey Brininger. East Knox jumped out to a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter, but Cardington got a 73-yard pass from Hickman to Mason Goers and a 28-yard field goal from Brandon Steckel to close within a four-point margin.

However, the Bulldogs picked up a touchdown to end the half on top by a 27-17 score and would then go on to tally 20 points in the second half while keeping Cardington off the scoreboard.

Hickman completed seven passes for 164 yards. Goers had a 73-yard receptions, while Brininger caught three passes for 65. Goers also ran for 96 on the night.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

