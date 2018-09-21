Highland, Cardington snare Thursday wins in volleyball

By Rob Hamilton

Highland swept visiting Danville on Thursday in a three-set match.

Raina Terry tallied 13 kills, while Makenna Belcher added seven and both Gena West and Kendall Stover finished with six each. Abby Eusey and Christina Rose added four kills each.

Overall, the team tallied 44 kills over three sets, which is their high in a three-set match this year. They’ve played nine three-set matches so far this year, with all being victories.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington improved to 10-6 in volleyball this year with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 win over Centerburg.

Hannah Wickline picked up 15 kills, one ace and two blocks. Also, Katie Lester was cited for having her best game of the year, as she finished with 10 kills on 15 swings.

