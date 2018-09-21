Cardington golfers beat pair of league foes

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington topped both Highland and Centerburg on Tuesday. The Pirates finished with a round of 168, while Highland scored 183 and Centerburg finished at 185 shots.

For Cardington, Jacob Spires was medalist with a round of 39. Both Cayman Spires and Logan Doubikin shot 42 and Christian Hand shot 45. Also, Danny Vaught finished with 53 shots.

Highland’s Dillon Lehman shot 44 and Drew Santo shot 45. Owen Mott followed with 46 shots and Gunner Oakley scored 48. Both Noah Dado and Bryce Rinehart tallied 51 strokes.

