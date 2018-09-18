MG golfers get win over Cardington

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Mount Gilead topped Cardington in golf Monday by a 173-181 margin.

The Indians were led by Mitchell Bell’s round of 42, while both Mallory Graham and Adam Lindor shot 43 and Zac Trimble finished at 45. Also, Brad Landon shot 48 and Micah Tuggle shot 62.

Jacob Spires earned match medalist honors by shooting 39 for the Pirates. Both Logan Doubikin and Christian Hand shot 47 and both Cayman Spires and Danny Vaught scored 48. Also, Josh Shook had a round of 52.

