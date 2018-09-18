Sectional golf assignments set

Local golf teams received their sectional assignments on Monday.

In Division II, both Mount Gilead and Highland will play at Oakhaven Golf Course, located north of Delaware on U.S. 23, on Tuesday, Sept. 25. The Indians will tee off on the Number 1 tee at 9 a.m., while the Scots will start from the same tee at 9:40 a.m.

Cardington will compete in the Division III tournament at Darby Creek Golf Club, Marysville, also on Tuesday, Sept. 25. They will start from the Number 1 tee at 9 a.m. Northmor will have three individuals competing at the Turnberry Golf Course sectional in Pickerington on Thursday, Sept. 27. Starting on the Number 10 tee, Hayes Bentley will start at 9 a.m., Ryan Bentley will start at 9:08 a.m. and Ethan Branch will start at 9:16 a.m.

In girls’ golf, the Highland Lady Scots will participate in the Blacklick Woods Golf Course sectional at Reynoldsburg on Monday, Sept. 24. They will start from the Number 10 tee at 9 a.m.

Mount Gilead’s Mallory Graham will golf at the Bent Tree Golf Course sectional at Sunbury on Tuesday, Sept. 25. She’ll begin on the Number 10 tee at 9 a.m.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.

