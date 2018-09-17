East Knox claims third KMAC golf meet crown

By Rob Hamilton

In the third KMAC golf meet of the season, hosted by Clover Valley, East Knox claimed their third win to remain perfect in league play.

East Knox finished with a team effort of 365 behind the efforts of meet medalist Drew Salyers, who shot 69. Mount Gilead was second at 378 shots, Centerburg shot 394, Highland scored 422, Cardington shot 426 and Northmor didn’t finish with a full team.

For MG, Mallory Graham shot 82 to lead the team, while Mitchell Bell scored 95, Brad Landon shot 98, Adam Lindor was at 103, Zac Trimble finished with a round of 104 and Turner Fitzpatrick tallied 111 shots.

Highland’s Drew Santo shot 97, while Owen Mott scored 106 and Gunner Oakley tallied 107 shots. Dillon Lehman shot 112, Bryce Rinehart tallied 119 shots and and Luke Cain scored 122.

For Cardington, Cayman Spires scored 100. Logan Doubikin shot 108, while both Christian Hand and Danny Vaught both finished at 109 shots. Also, Josh Shook shot 118.

Northmor’s Hayes Bentley shot 87, Ryan Bentley scored 94 and Ethan Branch finished at 118 shots.

