Highland wins first KMAC game

Highland led all the way at Danville Friday night in picking up a 50-27 win to open the KMAC portion of their schedule.

In the first quarter, the Scots scored on runs of three yards and one yard by Tate Tobin, with the senior back also tallying a two-point conversion run, to take a 14-0 lead after 12 minutes of play.

After Danville cut their deficit in half with a score in the second period, Highland got a touchdown on an eight-yard scoring pass from Ian Taylor to Brock Veley to lead 20-7 going into the half. They would widen their lead to a 36-7 margin in the third quarter, as Brody Matthews ran for a 21-yard score and Tobin added a six-yard scoring run. Both Taylor and Matthews added two-point runs.

Danville made a final run over the third and fourth quarters, getting a pair of touchdowns to get within a 36-20 margin. However, Scot scores by Matthews (1-yard run) and Jon Jensen (three-yard run) and a two-point run by Ian Taylor boosted them up to a 30-point lead in a game they’d win by 23.

Matthews was the team’s top runner with 110 yards, while Tobin tallied 53. The two combined for five of Highland’s touchdowns. Taylor completed eight passes for 91 yards, with Veley catching four passes for 23 yards and Kadin Johnson recording a 41-yard reception.

Mount Gilead Indians

Undefeated East Knox rode a huge second quarter to a 55-0 win over Mount Gilead in Friday night football.

The score was 14-0 after 12 minutes of play, but the Bulldogs tallied 34 in the second quarter to lead 46-0 going into the half.

Nathan Weaver had 36 yards on the ground for MG, while Nathan Rogers completed three passes for 49 yards. Mason Mollohan had two receptions for 43 yards.

Wyatt Lessick led the defense with five tackles and a forced fumble, while Aaron Baer had 4.5 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington kept close to host Centerburg for the first half of their Friday night KMAC contest, but would not be unable to hold back the Trojans in the second half, as they dropped a 35-7 decision.

Trailing 14-0, the Pirates finished the first half in strong fashion, getting an 11-yard scoring pass from Nate Hickman to Trey Brininger. Brandon Steckel’s extra point made the score 14-7.

However, Cardington gave up one touchdown in the third quarter and two more scores in the fourth, as the Trojans pulled away for the win. Hickman completed eight passes for 126 yards, with Brininger catching three for 70 yards. Mason Goers ran for 66 yards to lead the Pirate ground attack.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

